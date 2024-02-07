3,556 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Purchased by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 0.8% of Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $508,684,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 104.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 617,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $132,163,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.66. 4,245,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $282.54 and a one year high of $458.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total value of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares in the company, valued at $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

