42-coin (42) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.24 Million

42-coin (42) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. 42-coin has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $30.14 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for about $29,466.75 or 0.68651890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 42-coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.82 or 0.00154353 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009080 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000353 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000085 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.