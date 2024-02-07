48,000 Shares in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Acquired by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after buying an additional 347,639 shares during the last quarter. Price Jennifer C. acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,059,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,059,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 325,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

CLMT stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.61. 122,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,885. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Transactions at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. Research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $268,711.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,540.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Further Reading

