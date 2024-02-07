66,403 Shares in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Bought by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000. Flowserve comprises 1.3% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Flowserve at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 4.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,234,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,098,000 after acquiring an additional 82,845 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,296,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 22.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLS traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $41.16. 646,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,657. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

