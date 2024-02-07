67,728 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Acquired by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000. Ventas accounts for about 0.8% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Ventas by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 23.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VTR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $45.09. 2,994,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,513.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average is $45.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $52.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18,018.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

