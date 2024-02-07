8,470 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Bought by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DFS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.28. 1,710,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.99.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile



Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

