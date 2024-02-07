AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,408,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,549. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $175.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.87 and its 200 day moving average is $150.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

