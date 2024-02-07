abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LON:API opened at GBX 53.85 ($0.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £205.30 million, a P/E ratio of -235.21 and a beta of 0.35. abrdn Property Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 44.15 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 68 ($0.85). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 51.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get abrdn Property Income Trust alerts:

About abrdn Property Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The objective of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties in the industrial, office, retail and other' sectors, where other' includes leisure, data centres, student housing, hotels (and apart-hotels) and healthcare.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.