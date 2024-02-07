abrdn Property Income Trust Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:API)

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of LON:API opened at GBX 53.85 ($0.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.51. abrdn Property Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 44.15 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 68 ($0.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £205.30 million, a P/E ratio of -235.21 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 51.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 49.40.
abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile
