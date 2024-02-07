Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Reduced by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,531,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,909. The company has a market capitalization of $230.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.16. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.63.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

