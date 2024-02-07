Achain One Day Trading Volume Tops $241,711.35 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $241,711.35 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001481 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

