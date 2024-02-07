Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Issues Earnings Results

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Affiliated Managers Group updated its Q1 guidance to $5.03-$5.24 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.02. 18,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.85. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $170.28.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,317,000 after buying an additional 2,497,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4,914.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 740,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth $74,919,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 193.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,492,000 after buying an additional 206,044 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 24,288.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,197,000 after buying an additional 164,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

