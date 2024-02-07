Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of APD stock traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.72. 1,494,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,616. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.54. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

