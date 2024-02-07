Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Shares of AGI stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,245. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 71,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.