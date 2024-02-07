Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.36 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last week, Algorand has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000379 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $30.94 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00079627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00027988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00021726 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,046,278,498 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

