Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Shares Down 5.3%

Alien Metals Ltd (LON:UFO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Approximately 13,654,286 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 11,724,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Alien Metals Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of £11.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.35.

About Alien Metals

Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 90% owned Hancock Iron Ore Project located in Western Australia.

