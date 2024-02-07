Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issues Earnings Results

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Allegiant Travel updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.500-1.500 EPS.
Allegiant Travel Stock Performance
Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.11. 84,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average of $81.72. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.61.
Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on Allegiant Travel
Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 19.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 45,059 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 14.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 22.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allegiant Travel
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Mullen Automotive stock gains traction, can it reverse course?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Qualcomm extends Apple, Samsung deals, stock up on AI growth
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.