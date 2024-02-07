Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issues Earnings Results

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Allegiant Travel updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.500-1.500 EPS.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.11. 84,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average of $81.72. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 19.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 45,059 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 14.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 22.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

