Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Allegiant Travel updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.500-1.500 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.72. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

