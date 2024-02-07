Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Down 7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7% during trading on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $40.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ameresco traded as low as $19.23 and last traded at $19.62. 63,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 480,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair cut Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,109,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,085,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,922,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,109,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,700,350 over the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ameresco by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after acquiring an additional 110,204 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

