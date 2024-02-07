American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $73.96

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.96 and last traded at $74.44, with a volume of 10228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.40.

American States Water Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average is $81.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,000 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.94 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,677.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

