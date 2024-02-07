Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. Progressive accounts for 0.9% of Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,613. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $182.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.19. The company has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

