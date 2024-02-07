Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 2.8% of Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 642,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 105,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $104.47. 2,347,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,092,619. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $84.94 and a twelve month high of $104.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.90.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.962 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

