Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Gap Up to $62.56

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.56, but opened at $65.74. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $64.10, with a volume of 416,217 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.54.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $59,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,540,630.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $59,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,540,630.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,826 shares of company stock worth $4,301,015. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.