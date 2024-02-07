Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCOM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 221.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Shares of FCOM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.02. The company had a trading volume of 98,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,685. The company has a market capitalization of $893.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.21.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

