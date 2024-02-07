Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 7,011 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,368 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $15,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,830. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.31.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Free Report

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

