Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,697 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after buying an additional 1,022,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,906,000 after purchasing an additional 149,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,007,000 after purchasing an additional 465,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FI traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,906,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,724. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.99 and a 1 year high of $145.87.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

