Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $544,427.22. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,831 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,788.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $544,427.22. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,788.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,295 shares of company stock worth $4,355,934. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.97 and a twelve month high of $210.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

