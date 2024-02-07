Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 141.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,207,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706,780 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $40,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

SPEM traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.93. 2,815,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,811. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

