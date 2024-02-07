Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $16.81 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $16,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,734,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 147,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,526,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 17.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 52,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Progressive by 9.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 17.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,621. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.19. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.22.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

