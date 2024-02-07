Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.17 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.00. 4,923,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,275,105. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.07. The firm has a market cap of $141.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,095,265. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

