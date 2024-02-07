Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,320,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207,126 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $46,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.

BSCP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 596,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,128. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.0622 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

