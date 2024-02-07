Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,420 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Channel Wealth LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,769,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.46. The firm has a market cap of $235.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

