Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 583,288 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583,288 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 448,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 174,494 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 50,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $317,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.15. 795,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,661. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $20.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0685 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.