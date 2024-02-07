Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 62,343 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,343 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $17,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $51.22. 2,531,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,068. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $52.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3421 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

