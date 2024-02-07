Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.64) and last traded at GBX 370 ($4.64). Approximately 342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.58).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,006 ($12.61) price target on shares of Aquis Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £101.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2,176.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 365.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 361.03.

In related news, insider Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes purchased 1,482 shares of Aquis Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.58) per share, for a total transaction of £5,409.30 ($6,781.12). In related news, insider Richard Fisher purchased 2,624 shares of Aquis Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 343 ($4.30) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000.32 ($11,282.84). Also, insider Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes purchased 1,482 shares of Aquis Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of £5,409.30 ($6,781.12). Company insiders own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; data services to third party vendors; and access for clients to trade in stocks and ETFs across European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

