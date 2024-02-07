Aragon (ANT) Price Tops $6.16

Aragon (ANT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Aragon token can currently be bought for about $6.16 or 0.00013944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a market cap of $265.94 million and approximately $13.11 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,179,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

