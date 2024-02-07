ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $778.83 million.
ARM Price Performance
ARM stock traded up 4.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 77.01. 13,733,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,013,432. ARM has a one year low of 46.50 and a one year high of 79.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 70.10.
ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.26 by 0.10. The company had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 739.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ARM will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth about $482,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth about $733,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,222,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,603,000.
Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.
