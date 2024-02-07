ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $778.83 million.

ARM stock traded up 4.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 77.01. 13,733,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,013,432. ARM has a one year low of 46.50 and a one year high of 79.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 70.10.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.26 by 0.10. The company had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 739.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ARM will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ARM in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale started coverage on ARM in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ARM from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 65.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth about $482,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth about $733,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,222,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,603,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

