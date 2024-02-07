ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Lessened by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $1,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of ASML by 552.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ASML by 30.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,370,000 after purchasing an additional 51,487 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $19.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $924.43. 1,223,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,913. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $927.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $364.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $757.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $680.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

