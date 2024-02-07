Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.37

Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Atrato Onsite Energy’s previous dividend of $1.26. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Atrato Onsite Energy Price Performance
Shares of LON:ROOF opened at GBX 73.26 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,820.00 and a beta of -0.15. Atrato Onsite Energy has a one year low of GBX 66.20 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 97.10 ($1.22).
Insider Activity
In other Atrato Onsite Energy news, insider Juliet Davenport acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £12,410 ($15,557.23). 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Atrato Onsite Energy Company Profile
Atrato Onsite Energy PLC, an investment company, focus on onsite clean energy generation in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It design, finance, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
