AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Raised by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after buying an additional 383,015 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,619,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 33,341,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,238,387. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $123.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

