Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 469 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,607 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.33. 3,949,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,421. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

