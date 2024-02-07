Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.03 on Wednesday, hitting $500.42. 5,623,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,172,643. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $476.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $500.94.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

