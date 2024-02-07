Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $156.11

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $156.11 and last traded at $156.54, with a volume of 65026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.40.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Avis Budget Group Announces Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.91 and a 200-day moving average of $189.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.36.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $561,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

