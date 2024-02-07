Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.90 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

Shares of ACLS traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.49. 1,227,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,281. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $105.28 and a one year high of $201.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.93 and a 200 day moving average of $148.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,219,000 after purchasing an additional 124,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,993,000 after purchasing an additional 286,195 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

