Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.190-0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $696.0 million-$718.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $703.3 million. Azenta also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.19 to $0.29 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZTA shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Azenta from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Azenta alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AZTA

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of Azenta stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,664. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.37 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.60. Azenta has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.91 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azenta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About Azenta

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.