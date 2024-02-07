AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.97

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.97 and last traded at $64.45, with a volume of 158621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get AZZ alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZZ

AZZ Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average is $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

Institutional Trading of AZZ

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 44,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in AZZ by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AZZ by 23.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in AZZ by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in AZZ by 57.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.