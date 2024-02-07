Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,060,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,763 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Bank of America worth $111,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.19. The company had a trading volume of 29,658,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,541,691. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $262.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.