BCGM Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,470 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.09. 3,080,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,476. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average is $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $47.31.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

