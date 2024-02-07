BCGM Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,746 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,477,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,237. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.22%.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

