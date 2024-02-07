BCGM Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 52,611 First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 52,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MARB. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,484,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,012,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 155,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 73,551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 36,967 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MARB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. 66,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,267. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.07.

About First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

